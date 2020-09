Dailyhunt, a local language content discovery platform officially jumped onto the short-video app bandwagon and announced the launch of its app 'Josh’ on September 9. During 45 days of its beta phase, Dailyhunt claimed that Josh roped in over 200 A-rated exclusive creators and 4 music labels which include the likes of T-Series, Sony, Zee Music and Divo Music.

Exclusive creators include TikTok’s biggest names like Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) and his Team 07 pals, Sameeksha Sud and her Teen Tigada counterparts, Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey.

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder of Dailyhunt said, "Josh is a mahagathbandhan or mega confluence of the country's best creators, the biggest music labels, the hottest entertainment format, formidable user demographics and the largest local language platform. It is truly a made in Bharat, for Bharat, by Bharat, in 10 Bhartiya languages and is a hosted-in-Bharat short video platform."

"Josh works constantly on its game to give us a seamless, top-notch creator experience. Nothing says it like 2 million fans in 2 weeks. More than that, it's allowed me to feel united with my creator community and inspires me to bring my best self to Josh every day," shared creator Sameeksha Sud.

"Even while speculation was rife around my platform of choice, Josh was always the perfect fit for me. I am honoured to share screen space, literally, with a most eclectic set of creators on a truly made-in-Bharat-for-Bharat app," added creator Mr Faisu.

In terms of numbers, as of today Josh has hit the 50-million download mark and says that it is recording one billion video plays per day with 23 million daily active users (DAUs) and 21 minutes time spent per DAU and over 5 million User Generated Content (UGC) content creators.

Virendra Gupta, Founder of Dailyhunt added, "Josh is the manifestation of our commitment to three big promises. First, to play our part in the Digital Bharat and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives. Second, to empower the large and indigenous ecosystem of talented creators in every nook and corner of our country. Third, to promote the rich heritage and culture of India and make it really big. The success of platforms like Josh is the success of Bharat."