Cyient Q4 Preview: FY24 guidance, commentary on demand and deal wins hold the key

Cyient Ltd., a leading engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, is likely to post lower revenue growth in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023 compared to the previous quarter, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

The company, which will announce its Q4 results on Thursday, is estimated to see its US dollar revenue grow 6.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to $210.25 million.

This is slower than the dollar revenue growth of 12.7 percent seen in the December quarter. It must be noted that growth in the December quarter was aided by acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions, services revenue grew 3.7 percent sequentially during the December quarter.

The management has guided that the organic revenue growth in constant currency terms during the March quarter will be higher than December, driven by growth in Aerospace, Mining, Communications & Automotive.

The CNBC-TV18 poll also said that Cyient’s rupee revenue is estimated to grow 6.6 percent to Rs 1,726 crore compared to Rs 1,618.8 crore in the previous quarter.

The CNBC-TV18 poll also said that the company’s design-led manufacturing (DLM) business could deliver strong sequential growth in the March quarter.

Management’s commentary on demand and deal wins, along with updates on the future annual outlook of services / DLM business and guidance for the fiscal year 2024 will be keenly awaited by the street.

For the financial year 2023, the management has shared that it will add 14-15 percent in revenue led by acquisitions. Normalised operating margin for the year is also likely to be in the range of 16-17 percent.

Cyient's management believes that it has the visibility to have $1 billion revenue run rate in financial year 2024.

Earlier this month, Cyient’s subsidiary Cyient DLM received a go-ahead from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The company filed its draft papers on January 10, 2023, to raise up to Rs 740 crore via an IPO.

Ahead of earnings, shares of Cyient ended 3.8 percent lower at Rs 1,066.