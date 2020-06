Just as India’s east coast is yet to cope with the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan, alarm bells have been raised across the western coastline about the imminent arrival of Cyclone Nisarga on the west coast.

The cyclone, expected to hit Maharashtra’s coastal belt on Wednesday morning at about 9 am, is expected to bring wind speeds up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The western coast of Goa and Maharashtra have already reported rainfall brought on by Cyclone Nisarga, even as the monsoon is still to arrive in the region in a week.

“The depression in the south-west Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a deep depression in next 12 hours and in next 24 hours it is going to become a cyclone,” Anand Kumar Sharma, deputy director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Here is how you can track the course of Cyclone Nisarga:

IMD website:

People can track the cyclone by logging in to the official website of IMD. The user has to select ‘Cyclone’ from ‘Our services’ section on the website to access a menu on the left corner that gives details such as national, an hourly bulletin on cyclone, wind warning and storm surge warning.

If the user clicks on the Track of cyclonic disturbance’ section then the page will lead to the current status of the cyclonic formations.