Cyberattack on US pipeline: Officials hope most service will be back by weekend Updated : May 11, 2021 11:37:56 IST The attack on the Colonial Pipeline could exacerbate the upward pressure on prices if it is unresolved for a period of time. Granholm, the Energy Secretary, said Cyber attacks on our critical infrastructure especially energy infrastructure are not going away. Published : May 11, 2021 11:37 AM IST