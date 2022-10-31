As the cyber security month comes to an end, this is what the experts are saying on the issue

Mini
A recent study by IBM and Ponemon Research Institute also stated that Indian firms lost a whopping Rs 17.6 crore on average in the financial year 2021-22 to data breaches, a 25 percent increase from Rs 14 crore in FY20, and up 6.6 percent from Rs 16.5 crore in FY21.
Think Before You Click: One of the easiest ways for a cybercriminal to target victims is by using phishing emails to trick consumers into sharing their personal information. Phishing emails could be disguised as festive and holiday savings or even shopping notifications. Instead of clicking on a link in an email, always check directly with the source to verify an offer or shipment.
Watch out for fraudulent websites and ads: Today, anyone can create a website or online ad that looks like it’s from a legitimate retailer. They may tout a special offer or a great deal on a hot holiday item, yet such sites are a popular avenue for cybercriminals to harvest personal and financial information. They are commonly spread by social media, email, and other messaging platforms, so be sceptical of any links you see on these channels.
Protect your identity: Hackers often use consumers’ personally identifiable information to make fraudulent purchases — a trick that would certainly interrupt a festive/ holiday shopping spree. An online security solution takes a proactive approach to help protect identities with personal and financial monitoring and recovery tools to help keep identities personal and secure.
Secure your Digital wallet: Protecting your digital wallet with a passcode is the best and easiest way to deter cybercriminals. It’s best if this combination of numbers is different from the passcode to your phone. Birthdays, anniversaries, house addresses, and the last digits of your phone number are all popular combinations and are crackable codes to a resourceful criminal. Better yet, if your mobile wallet app allows you to protect your account with facial recognition or a fingerprint scan, set it up. If your digital wallet proves difficult or impossible to enter, a cybercriminal may leave it for an easier target, keeping your PII safe.