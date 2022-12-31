Cyber security in 2023: Trends to watch out for in the new year

Cyber security in 2023: From ransomware and phishing to supply chain attacks, cyber crime continued to create havoc in 2022. Experts suggest, however, that the magnitude and novelty of digital attacks coming in 2023 will only get more aggressive. Here are some of the trends to watch out for in 2023.

Cyber crime continued to create havoc in 2022. Nearly 1.9 million cyberattacks against the healthcare industry in India were recorded from January to November this year while the number of cyber attacks against Indian government agencies doubled in 2022 , making it the most targeted country in this sector.

The number of cyber attacks in the country has witnessed three-fold increase over as many years. According to government data, in 2019, total number of cyber security incidents tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) was 3,94,499. The number spiked to 11,58,208 in the year 2020 and further increased to 14,02,809 in 2021. This year, as many as 6,74,021 cyber security incidents were reported till June.

Experts suggest, however, that the magnitude and novelty of digital attacks coming in 2023 will only get more aggressive as cybersecurity teams around the world are presented with a task unlike any other: securing access to the data of their individual organisations over hundreds of remote access points.

Here are some of the trends to watch out for in 2023:

Accelerated 5G adoption to deepen vulnerabilities

5G connections in India are expected to reach 88 million by 2025, according to a recent report by GSMA. While the spotlight is currently focused on delivering higher data speeds, latency improvements, and the overall functional redesign of mobile networks, the cloud will expose the 5G core to cloud security vulnerabilities, according to cyber security company Palo Alto networks. With only 114% of Indian organisations equipped with a plan to secure their 5G/4G environment, CISOs will need to be wary of large-scale attacks from any source, including the operator's own network.

Securing connected medical devices will be critical

Digitisation has enabled new healthcare capabilities such as virtual healthcare and remote diagnosis. But the prevalence of legacy and sensitive data will make healthcare an attractive target for cyber threat actors. Ensuring the cybersecurity of medical IoT will be important as ever for patient safety as the closer a patient is to a device, the greater the likelihood for weaponization by bad actors, according to Palo Alto.

Multi-factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a critical security measure that can protect users even if their passwords are leaked — but MFA only helps when it’s enabled and enforced, according to software company Varonis. Without MFA, attackers have a more straightforward path to compromise an organisation. Criminal groups are known to grab usernames and passwords from data breach dumps on the dark web. They try out every credential to brute-force internet-facing systems and gain access.

Internal sharing links overexpose data

Sharing links are helpful for collaboration but they are also a significant security risk. Easy sharing makes protecting sensitive data challenging, according to Varonis. When insiders or external attackers gain access to data they shouldn’t, information is immediately at risk from ransomware and theft.

Metaverse to be the new playground for cybercriminals

With an estimated $54 billion spent on virtual goods every year, metaverse could open up a new playground for cybercriminals. The immersive nature of the metaverse will unlock new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike, as it will allow buyers and sellers to connect in a new way. Companies, and cyber attackers in tandem, will take advantage of mixed reality experiences to diversify their offerings and cater to the needs of consumers in the metaverse.

Supply chain attacks to gain momentum

These attacks involve hackers targeting a company's suppliers or other partners in order to gain access to the company's systems. Globalisation has considerably increased the flow of commodities around the world, but because manufacturing and supply chains are becoming more interdependent, supply networks are now spread over greater distances and are more prone to disruption.

Alexa, start mining bitcoins!

The advanced capabilities of consumer and enterprise IoT devices will be leveraged by hackers to mine cryptocurrencies, according to cybersecurity company Trellix.

Potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

From face recognition, natural language processing, and autonomous danger detection – since artificial intelligence and machine learning were introduced to all industry sectors, cybersecurity has undergone tremendous changes. But it also enables pulling up sophisticated spyware and attacks that bypass the majority of data security defences.