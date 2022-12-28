Cyber security firm eSec Forte launches ‘Made in India’ forensic workstation and Signal Blocker Faraday Bags

eSec Forte Technologies, a cyber security and digital forensics company, announced the launch of its forensic workstation DRONA Series and Signal Blocker Faraday Bags. While the former is a high-end Forensic workstation series, the latter aims to shield electronic devices.

DRONA series is available in three different standard configurations — Series I (Basic), Series P (Medium), and X (High-end). According to the company, some prominent features of the product include its biometric-based authorisation, persistent memory, integrated webcam, and redundant power supply. DRONA also offers an advanced CPU cooling system, extended cabinet, and Read/Write bays for delivering powerful performance.

Speaking on occasion, Lt Col (Dr.) Santosh Khadsare (Retd.), VP-Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) said, " DRONA forensic workstation is specifically developed to handle the needs for accurate analysis, long-term durability, and high-reliability needs of the clients. The workstation has integrated customised bays and thanks to its heavy-duty chassis and air/liquid cooling system, it's capable of offering superlative performance."

The second product launched by eSecForte is Faraday Bags which, as per the company, offer excellent shielding capacity for electronic devices and hold prominence in sectors such as law enforcement, forensic investigators, and armed services.

Giving the details about Faraday Bags, Kunal Bajaj, Chief Business Officer at eSec Forte, said, “Faraday Bags are high quality, durable bags designed to shield electronic devices such as Laptops, Mobile phones and Tablets from RF signals, EMI, EMR, and EMF radiation, and EMP protection. These also have the capability to block Bluetooth, cell signals including 5G networks, GPS, RFID, NFC, Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz), and radio signals from low MHz up to 40GHz. These Bags are uniquely serialised for asset tracking and maintaining the chain of custody of evidence."

