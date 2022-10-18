Cyber risk management company launches awareness campaign

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Arete helps companies around the world take back control of their systems and restore normal business operations, manage their cyber posture, and provide cyber advisory services.

Arete, a global cyber risk management company, has launched the #CyberSurakhshitIndia campaign to drive awareness around the increasing cyberattacks and how to combat them. In a statement, the company said that this initiative underlines its commitment to addressing cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses by providing them with robust world-class solutions.

“The world is more connected than ever in the wake of increasing digitisation. While leveraging customer data to offer personalised experiences is crucial to stay relevant in today’s digital-first world, brands should also ensure that this data remains safe at every point possible,” it added.

In this context, Arete is launching a podcast series to educate businesses and help them prepare to respond efficiently to attacks. It also said that it will publish blogs and articles on its website, covering the recent cybersecurity developments and preventive measures to tackle them.

Raj Sivaraju, President of APAC, Arete, said, “India is witnessing rising cases of ransomware attacks, especially after the pandemic. As businesses — mainly SMBs — continue to operate in a hybrid mode, the need for robust security infrastructure is more obvious than ever. Strengthening cybersecurity is the need of the hour, and leaders must not have any second thoughts about its criticality.”

