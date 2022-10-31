    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Cyber officials from 37 countries, 13 companies to meet on ransomware in Washington

    Cyber officials from 37 countries, 13 companies to meet on ransomware in Washington

    Cyber officials from 37 countries, 13 companies to meet on ransomware in Washington
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The White House will host officials from 37 countries and 13 global companies in Washington this week to address the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, including the illicit use of cryptocurrencies, a senior US official said.

    The White House will host officials from 37 countries and 13 global companies in Washington this week to address the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrime, including the illicit use of cryptocurrencies, a senior US official said.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    The in-person meeting follows last year's virtual inaugural meeting of the informal Counter-Ransomware Initiative, adding seven more countries and bringing in a diverse group of private sector players for the first time.
    The White House hopes the meeting will allow participating countries to "institute a set of cyber norms that are recognised across the globe to counter criminal ransomware threats and hold malicious actors accountable," the official said.
    Also Read: How augmented reality can cut down on returns
    The official also said that participants plan to issue a joint statement at the end of the meeting on Tuesday, including a pledge to redouble efforts to bring pressure on Russia and other countries that harbour ransomware attackers.
    One key topic for discussion will be how to disrupt such attacks, counter the illicit movement of cryptocurrencies and build resilience against such attacks, the official said.
    "So less about Russia, more about how we as a set of countries make it harder, costlier, riskier for ransom actors to operate," the official said.
    Ransomware attacks have increased sharply in recent years, with over 4,000 attacks reported outside the United States over the last 18 months alone, the official said, adding that there had also been progressing in arresting attackers.
    Also Read: Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'
    Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data, with hackers offering the victim a key in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run as high as millions of dollars.
    Top administration officials, including FBI Director Chris Wray, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will address the meeting.
    Countries participating in addition to the United States include Australia, Austria, Belgium Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, European Commission, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway Poland, South Korea, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Britain.
    Russia, Belarus and other countries believed to harbour attackers will not participate.
    Companies participating include Crowdstrike, Mandiant, Cyber Threat Alliance, Microsoft, Cybersecurity Coalition, Palo Alto, Flexxon, SAP, Institute for Security + Technology, Siemens, Internet 2.0, Tata – TCS, and Telefonica, the White House said.
    Also Read: These 10 countries have the highest number of Internet users in 2022
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Cyber crime

    Previous Article

    From Mount Fuji to Phuket: Destinations in Asia you must travel next

    Next Article

    T20 World Cup: Despite hunting India by 5 wickets, South Africa taking nothing for granted

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng