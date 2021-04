Vaccinations against coronavirus are going on in full swing all across the country, and companies are doing their bit to help employees. The latest one to do so is Cure.fit, one of India’s leading health and fitness companies. It has decided to sponsor vaccines for its employees, including trainers.

A release by the Bangalore-headquartered company on Thursday said Cure.fit would start providing the much-needed vaccines to its entire network. "This initiative will be extended to all employees across the country as many are still working from home."

Vaccines are necessary for the trainers, more so because their roles are primarily customer-facing.

The company aims at covering everyone under this initiative in two months. It would, however, depend on the government norms.

Many large companies have announced to facilitate vaccination for its employees. Vaccination is all the more necessary because of the nature of the industry, which is primarily contact-intensive.

“The health and well-being of our teams are of paramount importance to us, more so because we operate in a contact-heavy customer-facing industry. Our employees have given us a lot in the last year despite facing difficult circumstances. With this decision to provide vaccinations to all our employees, we will continue to offer assistance wherever possible and remain committed to the health and well-being of the entire Cure.fit team,” Sachin Kotangale from the Leadership Team of Cure.fit said.

Cure.fit was founded by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori in 2016. It is an app-based service provider and is available on Android and iOS. Besides, Cult.fit also has several offline group workout centres and gyms across India.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several large companies like Tata Steel, Mi India, Dalmia Bharat Group and Swiggy are waiting for the government approval to vaccinate not just their employees, but the families of the staff as well.