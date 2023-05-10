CSIR lab in Gujarat develops technology to extract potash fertilisers from spent-wash ash

The technology developed by CSMCRI has been licensed to DCM Shriram Bio Enchem Limited, which is in the process of constructing a plant in the Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. This waste-to-wealth approach has the potential to transform the potash fertiliser industry.

The Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, has made a ground-breaking discovery that could revolutionise India's potash fertiliser industry. The CSMCRI, one of the premier national laboratories under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has successfully developed a process to extract sulphate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP) from the spent-wash ash produced by sugarcane molasses-based distilleries, The Indian Express reported.

The technology developed by CSMCRI has been licensed to DCM Shriram Bio Enchem Limited, which is in the process of constructing a plant in the Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. The plant, with an investment of Rs 57 crore, will utilise the spent wash ash from a distillery attached to a sugar mill. Expected to be operational by August, this facility holds the potential to significantly impact India's potassium fertiliser imports, the report added.

Spent-wash, a by-product of the alcohol production process, poses environmental challenges due to its high organic load and salt content. Currently, distilleries manage spent wash through two main methods. The first involves mixing it with press mud from sugar mills to create composted manure. The second method concentrates the spent wash and feeds it into an incineration boiler, resulting in ash that contains potash, among other substances. However, the ash granules produced in this process may contain harmful substances and have limitations in terms of soil application.

The newly developed process by CSMCRI addresses these issues by separating SOP, MOP, and mixed salts from the ash. Both SOP and MOP are completely water-soluble, allowing for their use as liquid fertilisers through foliar application or drip/micro-irrigation systems. The mixed salt, which contains MOP and low levels of sodium chloride, is even edible. This innovative approach ensures that no undesirable materials are introduced into the soil.

The CSMCRI's process can recover up to 90 percent of potash from distillery boiler ash, with an average composition of approximately 55 percent SOP, 10-20 percent MOP, and 10-30 percent edible mixed salt. Additionally, the technology involves separating non-salt solids from the spent-wash ash, which can be converted into bricks for masonry work.

The report further added that according to Pratyush Maiti, the chief scientist at CSMCRI and the lead developer of the technology, this waste-to-wealth approach has the potential to transform the potash fertiliser industry.

India currently relies heavily on potassium fertiliser imports from countries such as Canada, Belarus, Israel, Jordan, Lithuania, and Russia, amounting to billions of dollars annually.