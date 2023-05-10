CSIR lab in Gujarat develops technology to extract potash fertilisers from spent-wash ash

The technology developed by CSMCRI has been licensed to DCM Shriram Bio Enchem Limited, which is in the process of constructing a plant in the Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. This waste-to-wealth approach has the potential to transform the potash fertiliser industry.

The Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, has made a ground-breaking discovery that could revolutionise India's potash fertiliser industry. The CSMCRI, one of the premier national laboratories under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has successfully developed a process to extract sulphate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP) from the spent-wash ash produced by sugarcane molasses-based distilleries, The Indian Express reported.

The technology developed by CSMCRI has been licensed to DCM Shriram Bio Enchem Limited, which is in the process of constructing a plant in the Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. The plant, with an investment of Rs 57 crore, will utilise the spent wash ash from a distillery attached to a sugar mill. Expected to be operational by August, this facility holds the potential to significantly impact India's potassium fertiliser imports, the report added.

