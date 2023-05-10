Breaking News
L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
hometechnology NewsCSIR lab in Gujarat develops technology to extract potash fertilisers from spent wash ash

CSIR lab in Gujarat develops technology to extract potash fertilisers from spent-wash ash

CSIR lab in Gujarat develops technology to extract potash fertilisers from spent-wash ash
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 3:58:34 PM IST (Published)

The technology developed by CSMCRI has been licensed to DCM Shriram Bio Enchem Limited, which is in the process of constructing a plant in the Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. This waste-to-wealth approach has the potential to transform the potash fertiliser industry.

The Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, has made a ground-breaking discovery that could revolutionise India's potash fertiliser industry. The CSMCRI, one of the premier national laboratories under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has successfully developed a process to extract sulphate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP) from the spent-wash ash produced by sugarcane molasses-based distilleries, The Indian Express reported.

The technology developed by CSMCRI has been licensed to DCM Shriram Bio Enchem Limited, which is in the process of constructing a plant in the Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. The plant, with an investment of Rs 57 crore, will utilise the spent wash ash from a distillery attached to a sugar mill. Expected to be operational by August, this facility holds the potential to significantly impact India's potassium fertiliser imports, the report added.
