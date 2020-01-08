#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Criminals beware! Bengaluru, Manmad, Bhusawal railway stations to get facial recognition technology

Updated : January 08, 2020 07:54 PM IST

Officials said that after the facial recognition system is tested, the technology will be implemented across the railway network.
RailTel, a mini ratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, has been entrusted with the work of providing Internet Protocol (IP)-based VSS with video analytics and facial recognition system.
Rs 250 crore was allotted to the Indian Railways this year from the Nirbhaya fund for installation of VSS.
