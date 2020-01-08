Criminals beware! Bengaluru, Manmad, Bhusawal railway stations to get facial recognition technology
Updated : January 08, 2020 07:54 PM IST
Officials said that after the facial recognition system is tested, the technology will be implemented across the railway network.
RailTel, a mini ratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, has been entrusted with the work of providing Internet Protocol (IP)-based VSS with video analytics and facial recognition system.
Rs 250 crore was allotted to the Indian Railways this year from the Nirbhaya fund for installation of VSS.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more