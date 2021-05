Credit Suisse is looking to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year, underscoring its continued commitment to strengthen its presence in the country. The investment banking company plans to establish India as a centre for technology innovation.

"This year's hiring plan highlights our continued commitment to India, particularly Maharashtra, and suggests Credit Suisse’s vision establish our operations here as a global tech hub," said John Burns, Head India IT and Senior Franchise Officer, Pune.

The hires will include developers, engineers with capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence that is anchored in Agile and DevOps delivery method to support the bank's digital aspirations.

This is a continuation of Credit Suisse's India growth strategy that has seen the bank hire 2,000 IT employees in the last three years. This comes after nearly half a dozen global executives departed from the firm after it took a hit when the Archegos Capital Management collapsed.

The bank is now focusing on nurturing local leaders within the Indian IT sphere and basing global roles in the country who can have accountability and ownership for end-to-end delivery of IT solutions and services to the bank's businesses around the world.