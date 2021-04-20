Creators throng to Apple's new M1 Macs as they see gains in productivity Updated : April 20, 2021 06:28 PM IST Universally, everyone is yearning for more ports and some more upgradability something that's not possible with these new Macs. The M1 can go almost 2 days without charge using music and DJ software. By 2012, there was a running joke that the MacBook Air was the best Windows notebook you could buy. Published : April 20, 2021 06:28 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply