Cracked iPhone screen? You'll have more places to fix it
Updated : August 30, 2019 06:36 AM IST
Apple will begin selling its tools and parts to more independent phone-repair shops in the US. Apple will expand that to other countries later.
Repairs at these shops, though, will be limited to iPhones already out of warranty.
Although many unofficial repair shops have been offering basic fixes such as screen replacements, they aren't necessarily using Apple parts or qualified technicians.
