CoWIN Data Leak | Here are the biggest breaches in India's history

Reports on Monday have claimed that the CoWIN database in India was breached, leading to the sharing of personal and sensitive user information on a Telegram channel. The government has denied any evidence of a breach but is investigating the possibility of a hack. According to previous research, India accounted for 20 percent of all exposed records from data breaches in 2022. India has experienced several high-profile data breach incidents in recent years, affecting organizations such as the Aadhaar database, Air India, BigBasket, Dominos, and the State Bank of India.
On Monday, India was roiled by media reports that the CoWIN database was breached, with personal and sensitive information of users being shared on a Telegram channel. The Centre, while denying that there was any evidence of a breach, said it is looking into the possiiblity that the database could have been hacked.
Just last month, CNBC-TV18 — citing research by Tenable, a cybersecurity company based in Maryland, US — reported that India accounted for 20 percent of all records exposed as a result of data breaches in 2022.
Over the past few years, several high-profile data breach incidents have come to light — among those targeted were big names like the Aadhaar database, Air India, BigBasket, Dominos, and State Bank of India, among others. Here's a list of the major data breaches in India in the past few years, starting from the latest.
2022 card data
On October 12, 2022, cybersecurity researchers from AI-driven Singapore-headquartered CloudSEK discovered a threat actor advertising a database of 1.2 million cards for free on a Russian-speaking Dark Web cybercrime forum. This followed another incident of 7.9 million cardholder data advertised on the BidenCash website. This included data belonging to customers of the State Bank of India (SBI).
Dominos India — May 2021
On May 22, 2021, Dominos India, a subsidiary of Jubilant FoodWorks, experienced a cyberattack resulting in the leakage of data from 180 million orders. The breach exposed order details, email addresses, phone numbers, and credit card details. Jubilant FoodWorks confirmed an information security incident but denied any unauthorised access to financial information.
Air India — May 2021
In May 2021, Air India fell victim to a cyberattack that compromised the personal details of approximately 4.5 million customers worldwide. The breach exposed personal data registered between August 26, 2011, and February 3, 2021, including names, dates of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket details, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data, as well as credit card data.
BigBasket — November 2020
In November 2020, online grocer BigBasket suffered a data breach that compromised the personal details of over 20 million users. An unsecured database file containing over 15 GB of user data was hacked into — leaked information included email IDs, password hashes, PINs, phone numbers, addresses, dates of birth, locations, and IP addresses. BigBasket acknowledged the breach and filed a case with the Bengaluru Cyber Crime cell.
Unacademy — May 2020
In May 2020, the online learning platform Unacademy experienced a data breach that compromised the email data of over 11 million users. While no sensitive information such as financial data or passwords was leaked, user data including IDs, passwords, date joined, last login date, email IDs, names, and user credentials were compromised. The breach was discovered when user accounts were found for sale on the dark web.
2019 credit and debit card data breach
In October 2019, a significant data breach involving credit and debit card records occurred in India. Over 1.3 million credit and debit card records from multiple Indian banks were being sold on the dark web. The breach revealed card numbers, expiration dates, CVVs, and fully personally identifiable information, including cardholders' names, emails, phone numbers, and addresses. The data was likely obtained through skimming devices installed on ATMs or Point of Sale systems or through Magecart attacks on e-commerce websites.
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant — September 2019
In September 2019, India's largest nuclear power plant, the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, faced a data breach. The breach involved the deployment of malware that targeted the plant's IT network. The malware, known as Dtrack, collected information from the plant's administrative network. While the attackers did not gain access to the critical internal systems, they managed to obtain valuable information such as internet search history, operating system registry data, and active processes on infected computers. The malware was traced back to the North Korea-linked Lazarus Group.
Justdial — April 2019
In April 2019, Mumbai-based local search engine Justdial experienced a data breach that leaked user details. An unprotected API )Application Programming Interface) endpoint on Justdial's old website and app allowed unauthorised access to user information. The breach exposed names, mobile numbers, email addresses, occupations, and addresses of nearly 100 million users. Justdial acknowledged the vulnerability but contested reports by asserting that user and financial information remained protected through an OTP authentication system.
SBI — January 2019
In January 2019, the State Bank of India (SBI) faced a data breach that exposed customer data and financial details. SBI's 'SBI Quick' service, designed to provide customers with account updates via text and calls, suffered a breach. An unprotected server in SBI's Mumbai data centre exposed customer-specific messages, including mobile numbers, partial account numbers, balances, and transaction details. The server lacked password protection, allowing unauthorised retrieval of sensitive information.
Although SBI resolved the issue after an initial investigation, the bank downplayed the reports and claimed that customer data and financial records remained secure.
Aadhar — early 2018
In early 2018, concerns arose regarding the security of India's Aadhaar identification database. The Aadhaar database, managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), was found to be leaking information on registered Indian citizens. This included names, bank details, and other private information, including biometric data. Anonymous sellers on WhatsApp provided unrestricted access to the Aadhaar database, bringing the issue to light. The Tribune had reported that over 1,00,000 ex-employees of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had continued access to the UIDAI system, raising concerns about unauthorised data access.
Multiple instances of data leaks were discovered, including the exposure of Aadhaar information through state government websites and an unprotected system in a state-owned utility company called Indane. Over 130 million citizens' Aadhaar information was compromised due to these breaches, making it one of the largest data breaches in the world, according to the WEF Global Risk Report.
2016 Debit Card Data Breach
In October 2016, a major data breach affected millions of debit card users. The breach was caused by a malware injection in the Hitachi Payment Services system, which compromised as many as 3.2 million debit cards from major Indian banks. The Hitachi Payment Services system, responsible for ATM and Point of Sale services in India, fell victim to a malware attack. This enabled hackers to extract money from user accounts, resulting in significant losses. The breach went undetected for six weeks, and it was only after several international banks reported fraudulent card use in China and the United States that Indian banks became aware of the situation. State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, HDFC, YES Bank, and Axis Bank were among the worst affected. SBI alone blocked and reissued 600,000 debit cards, marking one of the largest card replacement exercises in Indian banking history.
First Published: Jun 12, 2023 2:52 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
TeamLease renegotiates associate salary contracts, says margin boost unlikely until IT hiring picks up
Jun 12, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | IBBI Paper — here's why the 'Single, Transferable Vote' for insolvency resolution is a fraught
Jun 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day Against Child Labour | Here's why the world must focus on social justice and poverty alleviation on priority
Jun 12, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Shaping organisational culture — uncomfortable truth about toxic leadership
Jun 11, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read