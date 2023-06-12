CoWIN Data Leak | Here are the biggest breaches in India's history

By Vijay Anand

On Monday, India was roiled by media reports that the CoWIN database was breached, with personal and sensitive information of users being shared on a Telegram channel. The Centre, while denying that there was any evidence of a breach, said it is looking into the possiiblity that the database could have been hacked.

Just last month, CNBC-TV18 — citing research by Tenable, a cybersecurity company based in Maryland, US — reported that India accounted for 20 percent of all records exposed as a result of data breaches in 2022. Over the past few years, several high-profile data breach incidents have come to light — among those targeted were big names like the Aadhaar database, Air India, BigBasket, Dominos, and State Bank of India , among others. Here's a list of the major data breaches in India in the past few years, starting from the latest.