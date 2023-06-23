CoWIN Data Breach | Ashwini Vaishnaw says root cause of leak has been identified — more details soon

The Indian government has identified the root cause of the alleged CoWIN database breach, Union Minister for Electronics and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBC TV18. He did not go into the specifics for now. India's cybersecurity watchdog CERT-In is probing the matter.

The country's cybersecurity watchdog, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has been tasked with probing the alleged breach.