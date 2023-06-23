CNBC TV18
CoWIN Data Breach | Ashwini Vaishnaw says root cause of leak has been identified — more details soon

By Shereen Bhan  Jun 23, 2023 7:33:06 PM IST (Updated)

The Indian government has identified the root cause of the alleged CoWIN database breach, Union Minister for Electronics and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBC TV18. He did not go into the specifics for now. India's cybersecurity watchdog CERT-In is probing the matter.

Union Minister for Electronics and Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, June 23, told CNBC-TV18 that the government has determined the root cause of the recent, alleged CoWIN database breach in which personal and sensitive information of potentially millions of registered users was leaked on a Telegram channel.

The country's cybersecurity watchdog, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has been tasked with probing the alleged breach.


Without divulging any specific details, Vaishnaw said, “The ongoing investigation has actually figured out the root cause behind the incident, and the investigators will come out and make further announcements once the probe is over.”

