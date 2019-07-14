Countdown for Chandrayaan-2 lift-off progressing smoothly
Updated : July 14, 2019 07:13 PM IST
Standing at about 44 metres tall, the 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) is nicknamed 'Bahubali'.
To date, ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets.
According to ISRO, filling of the liquid fuel in the Liquid Core Stage has been completed on Sunday.
