cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Business

Countdown for Chandrayaan-2 lift-off progressing smoothly

Updated : July 14, 2019 07:13 PM IST

Standing at about 44 metres tall, the 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) is nicknamed 'Bahubali'.
To date, ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets.
According to ISRO, filling of the liquid fuel in the Liquid Core Stage has been completed on Sunday.
Countdown for Chandrayaan-2 lift-off progressing smoothly
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Analysis: 5 big takeaways from Infosys Q1FY20 earnings

Analysis: 5 big takeaways from Infosys Q1FY20 earnings

Chandrayaan-2 undergoes final preparations for July 15 launch

Chandrayaan-2 undergoes final preparations for July 15 launch

After Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank detects Rs 1,775 core fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

After Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank detects Rs 1,775 core fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV