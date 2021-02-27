Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board Updated : February 27, 2021 01:17 PM IST PSLV-C51 rocket will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport. These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply