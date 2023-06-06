‘Cost more than my rent’: Apple’s Vision Pro headset triggers meme fest for its hefty price of $3499

Apple announced its latest AR headset, the Vision Pro which is likely to release in early 2024. Apple’s Vision Pro promises to bring digital into the real world by introducing an overlay into real-world surroundings.
Tech giant Apple announced its highly anticipated AR headset, the Vision Pro, at its WWDC 2023 event on Monday. The upcoming mixed reality headset is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024 and it promises users to provide the ability to work, socialise, and enjoy movies, through the visor. However, what’s caught people's attention is its hefty price tag of $3499 (approximately Rs 2,89,000) which has triggered a meme fest on social media.
People are sharing various reactions, with remarks on its features, looks and most importantly the price.
As per the users, with hefty prices extraordinary features should also be offered. Some users demanded much more than what Apple had to offer, like the ability to see the future.
A few others also demanded superpowers for what they are paying.
“For $3500 I hope the apple vision pro gives me the same powers while relaxing on my couch!” one user wrote.
Several others compared the price to other necessities in life as one user said, “I know this Apple Vision Pro AR headset is about to cost more than my rent.”
Apart from the price, Apple also got trolled for the look of the visor which in itself is unique to put it nicely.
A user wrote, “#Apple’s Vision Pro look amazing” sharing a classic meme.
The online trolling was not limited to Apple, but many others criticised Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well. With Apple entering the mixed reality scene, Zuckerberg is now facing a big-time rival of his Metaverse.
Apple even chipped at Meta’s Oculus Rift as it said the Vision Pro offers freedom from clumsy controllers.
ALSO READ |
This was pointed out by one user, as he wrote, “Apple says its headset doesn't require ‘clumsy hardware controllers’. Anyone looks at Mark Zuckerberg when he heard that?”
While another user made a meme of Zuckerberg to show how he would have possibly felt during the launch.
Apple’s Vision Pro promises to bring digital into the real world by introducing an overlay into real-world surroundings.
Much like the ski goggles, the Vision Pro will provide an experience of mixed reality along with entertainment and other interface functionalities.
The headset will run on VisionOS, which is a specialised operating system created for spatial computing.
It will also use two Apple Silicon chips (M2 Ultra and R1), and a tethered battery pack. It will also offer “natural control” with hand and eye tracking along with voice commands.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: RBI Policy — prepare for growth upgrades, inflation downgrades
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore
Jun 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read