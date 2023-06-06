‘Cost more than my rent’: Apple’s Vision Pro headset triggers meme fest for its hefty price of $3499

4 Min(s) Read
Apple announced its latest AR headset, the Vision Pro which is likely to release in early 2024. Apple’s Vision Pro promises to bring digital into the real world by introducing an overlay into real-world surroundings.
Tech giant Apple announced its highly anticipated AR headset, the Vision Pro, at its WWDC 2023 event on Monday. The upcoming mixed reality headset is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024 and it promises users to provide the ability to work, socialise, and enjoy movies, through the visor. However, what’s caught people's attention is its hefty price tag of $3499 (approximately Rs 2,89,000) which has triggered a meme fest on social media.
People are sharing various reactions, with remarks on its features, looks and most importantly the price.
As per the users, with hefty prices extraordinary features should also be offered. Some users demanded much more than what Apple had to offer, like the ability to see the future.
🥲#WWDC23 #Apple #Memes pic.twitter.com/FacI5VXVOs— How to become a Dimas (@zulus9311) June 5, 2023