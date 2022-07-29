Cosmic Byte launches gaming headsets with Dolby Atmos support, starting at Rs 4,499

Cosmic Byte, a gaming accessories brand, announced the launch of two new gaming headsets — Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino. According to the brand, the new headsets target gaming enthusiasts who are looking for an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos.

The Equinox Kronos Wireless comes with 50mm high fidelity drivers and 20ms ultra-low latency. The dedicated buttons on the ear cups control the functions of mute, volume, surround sound and LED buttons. The headset is suited for both wireless and wired styles.

It also has a 3.5mm AUX Input to connect directly through cable. Built-in with a pull-out feature, the mic can be used and retracted at the user’s convenience. Kronos claims to offer a long-lasting battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Also Read: Esports firm House of Gaming aims to make blockchain gaming mainstream

The Equinox Neutrino, on the other hand, comes with On-Off buttons to control the LEDs. It comes with USB Type-C and 3.5mm cables for better connectivity. It also provides 1.8 metres long, strong braided cables for longevity. The detachable microphone can be plugged in and removed at the user’s convenience. The headset is enabled with a unidirectional environmental noise cancelling microphone.