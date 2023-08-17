COROS releases limited APEX Pro 2 Chamonix Edition smartwatch

COROS Wearables Inc, a company specialising in performance sports wearables, has unveiled the Chamonix Edition of its APEX 2 Pro smartwatch, a limited run of 3,000 units. Chamonix, a French commune, is best known as a prime training and trail running location. In a press release, COROS said the limited edition smartwatch aligns with its focus on GPS sports wearables and training software for performance and adventure.

Chamonix is the entry point to Mont Blanc's rugged terrain and holds special significance as the backdrop for the prestigious UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) race, where athlete Kilian Jornet — a COROS pro athlete — has achieved multiple victories. COROS users have collectively recorded over one million metres of vertical ascent in Chamonix, the company said.

COROS said it will participate in UTMB 2023 at Chamonix with its pro athletes, including Kilian Jornet, Petter Engdahl, Ludovic Pommeret, Lucy Bartholomew, Jon Albon, Sage Canaday, and more, taking part in the race. The company will maintain a customer-focused presence at UTMB, hosting live Q&A sessions featuring athletes like Emelie Forsberg, Tim Tollefson, and Antonio Martinez.

The COROS Apex 2 Pro Chamoix Edition. (Image: COROS) The COROS Apex 2 Pro Chamoix Edition. (Image: COROS)

COROS said the APEX 2 Pro Chamonix Edition's colour scheme pays homage to Mont Blanc's elevated landscape, sporting blue and grey tones reminiscent of the meeting point between rock, glaciers, and sky.

Equipped with COROS' latest-generation technology, the APEX 2 Pro Chamonix Edition offers advanced features and extended battery life. The device includes global offline mapping, checkpoints, and personalised route planning. The digital dial and touchscreen functionality simplify map interaction, and notifications.

For now, the APEX 2 Pro Chamonix Edition is available for purchase on COROS' official website , priced at $449, 449 pounds, and 499 euros. Orders can also be placed through authorised retailers, distributors, and Amazon, COROS said.

