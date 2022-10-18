COROS Pace 2 review: This hidden gem with a beast of a battery gets the job done

By Vijay Anand

The world of professional athletes is replete with smartwatches from the likes of Garmin. Apple took a swing at this segment recently by launching the Rs 90,000 Watch Ultra, but there's one company that's been flying under the radar, but produces capable, value-for-money smartwatches aimed at athletes — COROS.

The company sent me a review unit of their Pace 2 model and I've been using it for roughly a month.

Let's get the features, price, et al out of the way before I begin on my experience with the watch.

The COROS Pace 2 comes with a 1.2-inch, 240x240, Memory LCD display, with a very lightweight case made of fibre-reinforced polymer — the entire thing, with the strap on, weighs just 29 grams! Plus, add to that an absolute beast of a battery, and you have a neat little package that will help you get fit.

The device also sports features like optical heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope and thermometer.

Now for user experience — the moment you strap it on your wrist, it's very easy to forget it's there because it is so light.

The screen is very pleasant to look at — COROS clearly purpose-built this watch for serious athletes (I'm not one), and in that regard, has ditched all the bells and whistles one expects in a smartwatch for a stripped down feature set, one that it executes particularly well.

The screen is not touch-enabled, so all the interaction is done through the crown, or the power button. It takes a little getting used to, especially if you're coming from a more 'traditional' smartwatch that has a touchscreen. But losing touch capability was one of the sacrifices that had to be made for a long battery life.

When it comes to battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra boasts 36 hours in a single charge — nearly twice as long as the other smartwatch variants. The COROS Pace 2 lasts considerably longer — I had to charge the watch just once in the review period. It easily lasted me at least 20 days. And I wore it for days on end, and I literally forgot it was there.

The screen holds up under bright daylight and all details are visible. There are programmable workout modes and serious athletes can tweak them to improve their performance.

All the sensors — especially the heart rate monitor — work as intended.

And those last three words sum up the COROS Pace 2. It works as intended — no fuss, no 'glam' quotient. It's not a fashion accessory. It is a very specific watch designed for sportspersons, and it does the job swimmingly (pun intended).

The watch is available for around Rs 25,000 (give or take) on various websites in India, and if you're looking for a way to get better at your sport without burning a hole in your pocket, this watch is for you.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee )