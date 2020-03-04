  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Healthcare

Coronavirus: Twitter asks employees to work from home; TCS, HCL Tech instruct staff to avoid non-essential travel

Updated : March 04, 2020 12:01 AM IST

Twitter gave employees an option to work from home after the coronavirus outbreak claimed over 3,000 lives globally, and fresh cases being reported in India.
The Indian information technology industry, which gets a significant chunk of its revenues from exports, is also focussing on ensuring the safety of employees.
HCL Technologies said it has invoked an epidemic contingency plan in the impacted geographies and is providing full support to employees, wherever possible.
Coronavirus: Twitter asks employees to work from home; TCS, HCL Tech instruct staff to avoid non-essential travel

You May Also Like

PNB Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,700 crore via QIP

PNB Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,700 crore via QIP

Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement