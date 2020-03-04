Healthcare Coronavirus: Twitter asks employees to work from home; TCS, HCL Tech instruct staff to avoid non-essential travel Updated : March 04, 2020 12:01 AM IST Twitter gave employees an option to work from home after the coronavirus outbreak claimed over 3,000 lives globally, and fresh cases being reported in India. The Indian information technology industry, which gets a significant chunk of its revenues from exports, is also focussing on ensuring the safety of employees. HCL Technologies said it has invoked an epidemic contingency plan in the impacted geographies and is providing full support to employees, wherever possible.