Technology Coronavirus scare: Xiaomi, realme cancel launch events Updated : March 03, 2020 07:20 PM IST With an Italian tourist in Jaipur testing positive for novel coranavirus, the total number of confirmed cases in India is now stand at six. While realme was scheduled to unveil its realme 6 series on March 5, Xiaomi was slated to launch Redmi Note series on March 12. However, it is not clear whether Motorola - which is to launch its new flagship 'Motorola Razr' in India on March 16 - will go ahead with its launch event.