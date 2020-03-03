  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Coronavirus scare: Xiaomi, realme cancel launch events

Updated : March 03, 2020 07:20 PM IST

With an Italian tourist in Jaipur testing positive for novel coranavirus, the total number of confirmed cases in India is now stand at six.
While realme was scheduled to unveil its realme 6 series on March 5, Xiaomi was slated to launch Redmi Note series on March 12.
However, it is not clear whether Motorola - which is to launch its new flagship 'Motorola Razr' in India on March 16 - will go ahead with its launch event.
Coronavirus scare: Xiaomi, realme cancel launch events

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Top-10 countries that own the world's gold: US is No 1, guess where India ranks in 2020 list

Top-10 countries that own the world's gold: US is No 1, guess where India ranks in 2020 list

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement