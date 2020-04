As the world attempts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter is trying to make sure that users on its platform find only credible information regarding the deadly contagion on its platform, especially in the present landscape of rampant misinformation.

For India, Twitter has said that it is working with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and several state governments to upskill various departments on coronavirus response management.

“We have also supported and enabled the Govt of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to set-up dedicated COVID-19 response accounts. We have also published a Twitter List of key police accounts on Twitter for latest and credible information on #Lockdown21. People can tweet to them for any queries,” the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.

India has been put under a strict 21-day lockdown until April 14 in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Twitter is also trying to ensure people have uninterrupted and real-time access to important conversations on coronavirus on its platform. To this end, it is offering a dedicated COVID-19 search prompt.

"When people come to the service to search for related COVID-19 conversation, the search prompt offers content from credible sources such as national health agencies and the World Health Organisation (@WHO)," it said.

The microblogging platform has also launched an events page dedicated to COVID-19 information. The page, called “Coronavirus Tweets from Indian authorities”, is essentially a timeline of tweets from verified Indian officials such as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) and other state and central ministers, as well as public health agencies.

Every account holder in India can see this page on the top of their home timeline.

“If someone has their settings set to Hindi, then they will see the same page with Hindi tweets. The timeline also allows people to track developments around the latest social distancing and healthcare information,” Twitter said.

Further, in partnership with the World Health Organisation, Twitter has launched a hand washing emoji to create awareness around the importance of washing hands in the present scenario.

People can unlock the emoji using any of the following hashtags #handwashing, #SafeHands, #HandWashChallenge, #WashYourHands, #हाथधोलेना, #हाथकीसफाईमेंभलाई, #हाथधोयाक्या.