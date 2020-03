Tech giant Google's parent Alphabet has asked all its north American employees to work from home till at least April 10 in a bid to reduce density at its offices and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), ZDNet reported quoting the company.

Most of Alphabet's 100,000 plus employees work in the US.

With this announcement, the company has become the first tech firm to announce work from home for its workforce across an entire continent.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and for the protection of Alphabet and the broader community, we now recommend the you work from home if your role allows," CNN reported Chris Rackow, Google's vice president of global security, as saying in an email.

Alphabet's decision comes in the wake of a spike in cases of coronavirus in the US, which has now seen 900 fasee and 30 deaths.

Other tech firms such as Amazon and Microsoft too have asked their staff in select cities to work from home if their roles allow it.

The coronavirus outbreak has been picking up in most countries, except China -- the worst-affected -- where it appears to have levelled out.

Globally, over 119,000 cases have been reported with over 4,200 fatalities.

In India, more than 60 cases have been reported with the latest case appearing in Mumbai today.

Among tech companies, Paytm and Mindtree have said that one of their employees had tested positive.