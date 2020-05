Handset makers Samsung, OPPO and Vivo have restarted their factories in Noida, with limited strength as mandated by laws pertaining to the lockdown relaxation, and with due safety measures.

Samsung India said its factory, billed as the world's largest smartphone making unit, had started limited operations, which will be scaled up over time.

"Employee safety and well-being remain our absolute priority. We have ensured that all hygiene and social distancing measures are maintained at the premises, as per government guidelines," said Partha Ghosh, Head, Corporate Communications, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Samsung has got permission from the UP government to start operations with 3000 people, it is learnt. The company plans to gradually scale up to meet the 30 percent workforce requirement at the facility.

The company has undertaken a number of steps recently towards restarting sales.

It recently resumed online sale of smartphones and consumer electronics products through its e-Store Samsung.com and e-commerce partners such as Amazon and Flipkart. The company also announced plans to open its other offerings like smart cafes and plazas in green and orange zones across the country.

Relaxation guidelines came through the Home Ministry's order on May 2, which extended the nationwide lockdown but also allowed several activities, including manufacturing across green and orange zones.

Meanwhile, Vivo and OPPO also today resumed operations of their manufacturing units in the state with 30 percent capacity.

OPPO resumed production at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility. Around 3,000 employees will work in rotation. The factory has a strength of more than 10,000.

While a Vivo spokesperson had earlier said the company had got approval from authorities and planned to resume operations from today, also with 3,000 employees.

"We shall strictly follow the government's guidelines to ensure safety and security of our employees," the company said.