Healthcare
Coronavirus impact: Tim Cook says Apple to close retail stores worldwide until March 27
Updated : March 14, 2020 02:52 PM IST
"We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter https://apple.co/2w768jZ posted on the company's website.
Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China on Friday.
More than 138,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 5,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.