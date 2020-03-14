Healthcare

Coronavirus impact: Tim Cook says Apple to close retail stores worldwide until March 27

Updated : March 14, 2020 02:52 PM IST

"We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter https://apple.co/2w768jZ posted on the company's website.

Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China on Friday.