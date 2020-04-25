Coronavirus: Here's what Indians searched a month before and after lockdown, according to Yahoo

Yahoo India on Friday released the list of online search trends that users searched before and after the country went into a nationwide lockdown a month ago due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According tot the report, these trends are based on users’ daily search habits in the last one month and what they read, recommended and shared most on Yahoo.

Top Search Keywords

Through the lockdown, novel coronavirus related searches rose by a whopping 427 percent. The top 5 COVID-19 keywords were COVID-19 updates, Symptoms of COVID-19, COVID-19 treatment, COVID-19 death toll and Live COVID-19 tracker. Top searches related to the coronavirus included lockdown in India, vaccine for coronavirus, social distancing and Hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus.

Before COVID-19 began to rule the search bar, the top search keywords online for news included Delhi election results, Delhi riots, Delhi violence and JNU violence. The top searched keywords for people included US President) Donald Trump, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and politician Jyotiraditya Scindia.

As netizens scramble for work from home during the lockdown, the search for new class of products and tools to stay productive spiked. Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams and GoToMeeting were the Top 5 Most Searched Tools for Team Communication, that enabled students to learn and professionals to work together remotely through the lockdown

Most Searched Female Celebrity

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the most famous celebrity to take the top spot on the list after she tested positive for COVID-19, beating Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone respectively.

She was booked by Uttar Pradesh police for negligence for attending three social gatherings in Lucknow after her return from London and being instructed by the authorities to self-isolate. Curiosity was at an all-time high about the singer, the chronology of her illness and her recovery online.

In fact, Kanika Kapoor -- known for her hits Babydoll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan -- wasn’t just the Most Searched Female Celebrity, she was the Most Searched Celebrity among both male and female celebs, through the lockdown.

During the lockdown, Priyanka Chopra slipped to No.2, with Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan making up the Top 5 Most Searched Female Celebrities. Katrina Kaif slid off the top 5 completely in the last month.