  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Coronavirus: Here's what Indians searched a month before and after lockdown, according to Yahoo

Updated : April 25, 2020 12:03 AM IST

Through the lockdown, novel coronavirus related searches rose by a whopping 427 percent.
Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams and GoToMeeting were the Top 5 Most Searched Tools for Team Communication.
Coronavirus: Here's what Indians searched a month before and after lockdown, according to Yahoo

You May Also Like

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement