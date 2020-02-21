#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Coronavirus: Facebook, Sony pull out of Game Developers Conference

February 21, 2020

This comes after coronavirus derailed the world's biggest mobile exhibition -- the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.
Just one day after announcing it wouldn't be attending PAX East, Sony confirmed that it also won't be attending the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this March in San Francisco also due to coronavirus concerns.
Facebook had already cancelled an event it had planned at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco a week back.
