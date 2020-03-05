  • SENSEX
Microsoft asked many of its employees in the Seattle region near its headquarters and the San Francisco Bay Area to work from home if possible until March 25.
Microsoft also said employees should cancel non-essential travel to areas with active coronavirus cases — which includes much of Europe, Asia and the Americas — and that employees were not required to travel if they had concerns about doing so.
In the greater Seattle area, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 39 on Wednesday and 10 deaths, up from 27 cases and nine deaths a day earlier, the Washington State Health Department announced.
Coronavirus effect: Microsoft asks staff in Seattle area, Silicon Valley to work from home

