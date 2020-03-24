  • SENSEX
Coronavirus effect: How work from home is testing companies' technology readiness

Updated : March 24, 2020 12:37 PM IST

Aditya Puri, the managing director of HDFC Bank, has revealed that about of third of the private lender’s employees are working from home and the practice could likely continue even after the pandemic has died down as it saves costs.
There is a likely incentive for companies to institute work from home pandemic or not, but to allow employees to work without any glitches or comprising with sensitive company information, they will need to provide or upgrade technology.
