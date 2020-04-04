  • SENSEX
Coronavirus contact tracing: Authorities mull smartphone tracking but privacy concerns remain

Updated : April 04, 2020 12:23 PM IST

In Europe, officials, doctors, and engineers are looking at how smartphones could be enlisted in the war against the spread of the new coronavirus.
One obvious attraction for health officials is the possibility of using smartphones to find out with whom someone diagnosed with COVID-19 has been in contact.
In fact, mobile operators have already been providing such data to health researchers in both France and Germany.
