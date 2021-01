Corning Incorporated today announced that Lava will be the first mobile device manufacturer in India to sell a Rs 5,499 military-grade smartphone featuring Gorilla Glass 3.

Slated for release on January 22, the Z1 smartphone is part of a new lineup of recently-launched Lava devices that also includes the Z2, Z4 and Z6 smartphones, which all utilize Gorilla Glass 3 and offer an entry point for many Indian consumers to move from a feature phone to a smartphone.

Originally launched in 2013, Gorilla Glass 3 is uniquely formulated as a high damage resistance glass, providing up to 4X improvement in scratch resistance when compared to competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers. Gorilla Glass 3 is one of Corning's best-selling device glasses.

"Around 400 million Indian consumers are likely to transition from a feature phone to a smartphone in the near future and, in the last year, it's become apparent that smartphones are a key tool for everyday living," said Jaymin Amin, Vice President and General Manager, Gorilla Glass.

"With Lava's extensive knowledge of its customer base, and their willingness to utilize Gorilla Glass on their latest device, they are providing a compelling solution for consumers buying their first smartphone. This new development is a really exciting opportunity for the future of our partnership and continued growth in the Indian market."

In addition to designing Gorilla Glass 3 into its latest Z Series smartphones, Lava has designed Gorilla Glass across a broad range of its portfolio over the past four years, including its best-selling Z81 and Z61 models.