Coolpad Cool 3 Plus launched at starting price of Rs 5,999
Updated : June 27, 2019 01:04 PM IST
The phones starts at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option has been priced at Rs 6,499 and will go on sale on July 2.
The smartphone features a 5.71-inch 'Dewdrop' HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
It is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options and runs Android 9 Pie.
