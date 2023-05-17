Controversy erupts as Elon Musk taps Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO: Internet divided over the appointment

Resourceful Twitter users compiled a long list of controversial or 'right-wing' figures that the new CEO follows on the platform. These individuals range from prominent political leaders and ideologues to seemingly random MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, conspiracy theorists, and anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda outlets.

Elon Musk caused a stir recently when he announced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino, the former advertising head of NBCUniversal, is set to take over in a few weeks and expressed her excitement about building a new version of Twitter.

However, many people on the internet are displeased with this development. Some of Musk's more extreme Twitter followers raised concerns about the new CEO's gender, while others became hostile after examining her professional background. Interestingly, these comments come from different factions of America's increasingly divided population.

A viral post on Twitter stated, “New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is a former Trump appointee who follows insurrectionists and right-wing conspiracy accounts and likes their tweets. She's MAGA through and through. The coverage of her should reflect that fact,"

For context, Yaccarino was among the people selected in 2018 by Donald Trump to serve a two year term on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Resourceful Twitter users compiled a long list of controversial or 'right-wing' figures that the new CEO follows on the platform. These individuals range from prominent political leaders and ideologues to seemingly random MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, conspiracy theorists, and anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda outlets.

Others expressed concerns about Yaccarino's connections to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and questioned her "suspicious" behavior. Her ties to the Biden administration also faced scrutiny, particularly her involvement in promoting a COVID-19 vaccine program for the US government.

Many people cited Musk's previous criticisms of the WEF to express their dissatisfaction with Yaccarino's appointment.

“Interesting to see MAGA accounts go apoplectic over Linda Yaccarino’s connections to WEF and Davos. Have to wonder who’s stoked that sentiment in the past," said one Twitter user.

Some verified Twitter users even threatened to cancel their subscriptions if Yaccarino assumes the role of CEO, and these posts gained significant attention following the official announcement.

One user stated, “If she gets the job I will end my subscriptions," which received cheers and promises of solidarity.

Another user expressed confusion but pledged to wait for Musk's clarification, as well as observing any changes in Twitter that might suggest a return to favoritism towards liberal viewpoints.

“I don't understand any of this, but will wait for Elon Musk to clarify. Will also watch for changes in Twitter that might suggest a return to liberal favoritism. My $8.00 isn't much, but it is spent in good faith for free speech," said another.

A third user added, “Is that serious? How could we trust someone from WEF. We need someone completely away from anything to do with these organisations, Surely Elon Musk would not be choosing someone who has been in association with WEF, goes against everything we have been led to believe that is the truth!"