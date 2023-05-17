Controversy erupts as Elon Musk taps Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO: Internet divided over the appointment

Resourceful Twitter users compiled a long list of controversial or 'right-wing' figures that the new CEO follows on the platform. These individuals range from prominent political leaders and ideologues to seemingly random MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, conspiracy theorists, and anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda outlets.

Elon Musk caused a stir recently when he announced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino, the former advertising head of NBCUniversal, is set to take over in a few weeks and expressed her excitement about building a new version of Twitter.

However, many people on the internet are displeased with this development. Some of Musk's more extreme Twitter followers raised concerns about the new CEO's gender, while others became hostile after examining her professional background. Interestingly, these comments come from different factions of America's increasingly divided population.

A viral post on Twitter stated, “New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is a former Trump appointee who follows insurrectionists and right-wing conspiracy accounts and likes their tweets. She's MAGA through and through. The coverage of her should reflect that fact,"