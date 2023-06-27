Content driven segment can see boost from AI: LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, also launched canvas.ai, which is an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles, according to the company.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at LTIMindtree, shared that content-driven sectors could probably see the most significant initial adoption of generative AI technology, which could help them boost their productivity.

Deshpande highlighted that this was just the beginning of what AI technology can bring to various sectors, with curiosity and interest already arising from customers across industries. He added that the promise of productivity using generative AI technologies is tremendous, especially in areas such as cloud adoption-related modernisations and technology refresh processes.

Talking about content-driven use cases, particularly in marketing, Deshpande mentioned the growing experimentation and development of use cases for campaign design and the creation of curated, personalised content for individual consumers.

"So, there is a lot that's happening on code generation, or on any kind of modernisation of technologies where you are moving from one platform to another. These are use cases where the promise of productivity using generative AI technologies is tremendous. So, there is one area where whether it is cloud adoption, related modernisations or any other technology, refresh modernisations, we are seeing significant number of use cases or interest from many of our customers," Deshpande said about knowledge-driven sectors utilising the AI technology.

The third area, which is still in its nascent stage, involves building domain contextual large language models. These models can be utilised for predictive conversations, forecasting aspects within business processes, and supporting business models. While this area is still in its early stages, promising developments are beginning to emerge.

Canvas.ai claims to guarantee up to a 40-50 percent reduction in time and effort for app modernisation and cloud migration programmes.

While the overall project costs may not always directly reflect the reduction in human effort, Deshpande noted that the confidence in achieving such productivity gains allows for a certain degree of cost reduction. However, the full impact of these advancements on pricing and the extent to which the benefits are shared with customers are still under evaluation.

Deshpande mentioned that customers aim to accelerate their timelines, compressing what would typically be a 12- to 18-month project into a shorter timeframe of six to nine months.