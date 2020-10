Welcome to an exclusive podcast by FIS in partnership with CNBC-TV18. The pandemic has not only changed how we work, shop, eat, and socialize, it has also drastically changed how we pay for things. The pandemic has accelerated their adoption as more and more people are realizing the convenience and hygiene advantages these payment modes have to offer. In the future digital economy, the demand for faster, seamless, and more secure contactless payment methods will continue to rise.

This week, we decode the FIS PACE PULSE SURVEY Q3 2020 which states that the majority (83 percent) of surveyed respondents note that they would use contactless payments instead of cards or cash for in-store shopping in the aftermath of COVID-19. The report also shows that the use of mobile payment wallets is on the rise in India. In this podcast, we decode the future of digital payments with contactless mobility.