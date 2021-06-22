Constitute task force to look into issues of new income tax portal: Fin Min to ICAI

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday asked the ICAI to constitute a 7-member task force to look into technical glitches of the new income tax portal . The new portal has been facing issues ever since its launch on June 7.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra, and top Finance Ministry officials.

The team of ICAI said the officials from CBDT and Infosys have assured the issues will be resolved at the earliest. Nihar N Jambusaria, President of ICAI, will analyse the issues being faced in the new portal.

The new portal was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly. Users have complained of technical issues on the site from the very first day and that not everything has been fixed even after a week. Taxpayers are unable to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked 'coming soon', chartered accountants had said earlier this week.

A day after the launch of the portal, social media users had flagged glitches on the new e-filing portal to the finance minister. Following that, Sitharaman took to Twitter and asked Infosys and its chairman to fix the problem.

Nilekani had replied - Infosys is working to fix the glitches.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

With inputs from PTI