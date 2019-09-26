Business
Companies ran job ads on Facebook excluding women, older workers
Updated : September 26, 2019 11:59 AM IST
Seven companies, including Capitol One, posted job ads on Facebook that excluded workers based on their gender, age or both, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has said.
The companies bought ads on Facebook to publicise job openings, but targeted them to young men, so women or people over the age of 55 who use the platform couldn't see them.
In letters sent to each company, the EEOC found "reasonable cause" that the employer violated laws by excluding women, older workers or both from seeing their job ads on Facebook.
