Companies should adopt a proactive approach to protect against cyber threats: Quick Heal

To protect against evolving cyber threats, Dr Katkar suggests that companies should prioritise cybersecurity in their budgets and adopt a proactive approach.

The year 2022 saw several cybersecurity threat predictions coming true, including enterprise digital infiltration through file-less malware infection, the rise of multi-vector extortion technique, an increasing level of sophistication in Cobalt Strike, frequent supply chain attacks, and a rise in critical zero-day vulnerabilities.

The second half of 2022 itself witnessed a 95 percent increase in cyberattacks on the country’s government sector. Increased digitisation across emerging countries, and the relative lack of cyber awareness has made institutions an easy target. The AIIMS cyberattack in late November last year affected several critical functions of the institution, while the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) detected malware in some of its internal machines.

According to Dr Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal, Quick Heal recently launched several products, including Quick Heal version 23, Seqrite End Point Security 8.0, HawkkProtect 2.0, HawkkHunt 2.0, HawkkScan 1.9, and Hawkkhunt XDR. He says that these products are designed to align with the current cybersecurity infrastructure and provide complete protection against emerging threats. The company is also focused on innovation and works closely with businesses of all sizes to understand their unique requirements.

“With a combination of many factors like IoT, Cloud computing, WFH and 5G coming into play, we are witnessing a record increase in the number of cyberattacks, not just in number but also in the level of sophistication. With the increase in cyber-attacks, further, it has been observed that the attacks have left businesses with much bigger financial loss, damage to reputation, loss of data and loss of trust,” he added.

To protect against evolving cyber threats, Dr Katkar suggests that companies should prioritise cybersecurity in their budgets and adopt a proactive approach. They should invest in up-to-date cybersecurity solutions and educate their employees on digital risks.

Quick Heal is committed to making cyber safety a fundamental right for all and invests heavily in research and development. The company is looking to unlock the next stage of growth with its innovative product portfolio and talent.