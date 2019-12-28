#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Coming soon: WhatsApp's new feature 'Disappearing Messages'

Updated : December 28, 2019 12:13 PM IST

Initially, the new feature was expected to be available for both individual chats and group chats, but now the report claims that the feature will be limited to group chats only.
Additionally, WhatsApp‘s long-awaited dark mode feature is finally ready for release and reportedly some of its users have already tested it.
WhatsApp is also testing a new beta update for iOS users which would bring features like hiding muted status update, splash screen and app badge improvements, among others.
