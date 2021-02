Vivo is gearing up for the launch of another mid-range smartphone, Vivo S9e, next month. Though the exact launch date isn’t known yet, the specifications and price of the smartphone have been leaked online. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has stated that it will launch another variant – Vivo S9 – in China on March 6. So, it’s possible that they may launch Vivo S9e as well at the same time.

Though we are waiting to hear more about the device in the coming days, without further delay, let’s dive into whatever specifications and features we know of the new Vivo smartphone.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the new variant is quite similar to the main S9. The smartphone will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. There will also be a version that has 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor, and come with a 4,100 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Vivo S9 is also touted as the first phone in the world with the latest MediaTek chipset.

The phone comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display sourced from Samsung, with a waterdrop notch display and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have Android 11 OS.

Camera

As far as optics are concerned, the smartphone will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front, bundled with an ultra-wide secondary sensor. At the rear, the smartphone will have a 64-megapixel triple camera set-up, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Price

The leaks suggest that the base variant of the Vivo S9e — 8GB+128GB storage — would be launched in China for CNY 2,298, which comes to about Rs 25,700.