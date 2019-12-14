Technology
Coming soon to India: Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery and dual rear camera
Updated : December 14, 2019 01:01 PM IST
The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.
In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) in-cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
In terms of optics, the device sports dual rear cameras comprising of a 13MP primary camera, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor along with a 5MP front camera.
