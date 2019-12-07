Coming soon: Apple to launch

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple is planning to launch a "completely wireless" iPhone in 2021, suggesting that the iPhone maker is not switching to USB-C, but rather dropping the port entirely.

"Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high-end models. It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and iPhone ASP. Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience," Kuo said in a research note, MacRumors reported recently.

Furthermore, the note also mentions the five new phones that Apple will release in the year 2020.

One 6.7-inch high-end iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone, each of which would also have support for Sub-6GHz and/or mmWave 5G.

Kuo also expects a new iPhone SE to be coming sometime in the first half of 2020. It is expected to have a 4.7-inch display and mimic the size and design of the iPhone 8 with updated internals, and an updated single camera.